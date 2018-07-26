Share:

The news of placement of Pakistan on grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has shown the poor action plans of our government in term of controlling terrorist funding and money laundering in the country. Actually the decision to place Pakistan on the international body’s grey list was taken earlier in February, after the country submitted its plan to chalk out money laundering, corruption and terror financing thus avoiding an immediate inclusion into the blacklist. According to a report in this paper it is not a newer happening for Pakistan as it had been on the inglorious FATF’s grey list in the past as well (2012 to 2015) and news further disclosed that then it had taken intense diplomatic campaign, few tangible financial control measures and, perhaps, political appeasement of the USA to get off the grey list . It is my humble request to the government country and the concerned authorities to use all the resources to bring all terrorists to justice notwithstanding who made a bad image for the country.

BAKHTIYAR PHULLAN,

Turbat, July 5.