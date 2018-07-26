Share:

Islamabad - The politicians contesting for the Islamabad constituencies cast their votes at respective polling stations of the city.

According to the details, Imran Khan, Chairman PTI and a candidate from NA-53 Islamabad cast his vote at Islamabad Model School for Boys (I-VIII) Dhok Jeellani (Combine) in the area of Bhara Kahu, Islamabad. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Prime Minister and a candidate from NA-53 and NA-57 cast his vote at Government Elementary School Dewal No. 2 (Combine) in district Rawalpindi. Anjum Aqeel Khan, the PML-N candidate from NA-54 cast his vote at Islamabad Model College for Girls, Golra (Male) polling station. Asad Umar, PTI candidate from NA-54 cast his vote at Islamabad Model School, F-10/1 (Combined). Mian Aslam of Jamaat-e-Islami, MMA candidate from NA-54 did cast his vote at Azan Khan Shaheed Model School for Boys (VI-VIII), F-10/3 (Male). Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, PML-N candidate from NA-52 Islamabad cast his vote at Osama Tahir Shaheed Model School for Girls (I-VIII) Jaba Teli (Male) falling in NA-53 constituency. Similarly, Sheikh Rashid, candidate of Awami Muslim League from NA-62 cast his vote at Pakistan Girls School Bhabra Bazaar Rawalpindi. Ch. Nisar Ali Khan, an independent candidate from NA-59 and PP-10 cast his vote at Government Girls High School, Chakri district Rawalpindi. Ch. Ghulam Sarwar, candidate of PTI from NA-63 and PP19 cast his vote at Government Boys Primary School Pind Nowsheri (Combined) in the area of Taxila of district Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IGP Islamabad and Secretary Interior visited different polling stations in the capital city to review arrangements for the polling and security situation. They visited polling stations set up at Margallah College for Girls F-7/4, Islamabad, and Islamabad Model School for Boys, F-8/3 Islamabad and Islamabad Primary School for Girls Allama Iqbal Open University campus in sector H-8/2 of Islamabad. The officers will also visited polling stations in sector F-8/3, F-7/4 and H-8/2 of the federal capital.