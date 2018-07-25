Share:

SADIQABAD-“Protection to the rights of people is our first priority. People can’t be left at the mercy of feudal lords,” said independent candidate for NA-180 Nadeem Abbas Cheema.

Addressing public gatherings at Tibi Waghar, Tiba Qadirabad, Chak 169/P, Chak 189/P, and Union Council Kot Sabzal the other day, he said that he would provide water, education, healthcare, roads, effective facility etc. at the hometown of people of Sadiqabad.

On the occasion, notables belonging to different clans including Jona, Bhatti, Khan, Sheikh, Parhar, Arain, Rao, Rana, Sial, Mengwal, Jam, Motha, Khosa, Katwal, and others announced their for Nadeem Abbas Cheema.

PTI VICTORY CLAIMED

“The day of 25th July will bring good news for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] candidates and that will be the news of their victory,” maintained PTI candidate for NA-180 Sardar Rafiq Haider Leghari.

He stated these remarks during addresses to public meetings at Mauza Dagga, Basti Moran, Chak 149/P, Basti Manzoor Smeeja, and Union Council Rahim Abad.

Youth shot dead by cousin



KHANEWAL-A youth was shot dead by his cousin over old enmity at 38/10 R here on Wednesday.

Sagheer Shah opened fire at Muhammad Hussain. Both the youth belong to the PML-N. Kacha Khuh Police were called and they cordoned off the area and held a search operation. The dead body was sent to the morgue. As per Khanewa DPO Faisal Mukhtar, the incident was not related to election.