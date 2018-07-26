Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad police tightened the security around PTI Chief Imran Khan’s house at Bani Gala . According to the sources in the local police, new deployment had been made around the residence due to the security situation in the country. The road leading to the residence is also being manned with additional force and additional pickets would also be set up at the road, said the police officials. The police have also planned to erect more barriers at the road leading to the residence. The head of PTI’s Central Media Department, Iftikhar Durrani also confirmed that Imran Khan has been provided with additional security. He said that Islamabad Police have provided fresh deployment to the palatial residence of Imran Khan.

, and additional police personnel have been deployed at the main gate of the house and the roads leading towards Bani Gala .