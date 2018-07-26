Share:

RAWALPINDI - The election office of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf at Madni Chowk was attacked by some gunmen on Wednesday leaving seven supporters of the PTI injured.

According to sources, a person namely Chaudhry Arbab along with his 40 to 50 accomplices attacked the election office of PTI General Secretary Potohar Town Chaudhry Nazir at Madni Chowk where members of Sardar Amin group along with PTI supporters were celebrating the win of their party in the general elections 2018. The attackers opened indiscriminate firing at the election office leaving seven people injured.

The attackers also ransacked shops in the market and forced the shopkeepers to close down their businesses, sources said. They added Chaudhry Arbab is nephew of PTI leader Chaudhry Nazir and he had attacked office of his uncle to teach a lesson to Sardar Amin group for instigating people of Dhamial to carry out rallies against him for his involvement in sodomizing a teenager in January 2018.

Following the protests, police had held Arbab and sent him to jail but later he was released after paying compensation amount to father of the victim teenager.

The sources said the attackers managed escape from scene while a heavy contingent of police reached the scene. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital. Among injured, the condition of one Riaz was critical, they said. Police’s investigating was further underway.

ISRAR AHMED