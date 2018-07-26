Share:

Russia's Youzhny to end tennis career

ATLANTA - Veteran Russian tennis star Mikhail Youzhny said on Tuesday that he would retire from the ATP Tour following the St. Petersburg Open tournament in mid-September. The 36-year-old from Moscow made the announcement after winning his first round match at the Atlanta Open 6-2, 6-0 over American Emil Reinberg. "The time is over," the former world No. 8 said. The 10-time ATP singles title winner said he is looking forward to competing in a final grand slam at the US Open late next month, then wrap things up at the St. Petersburg Open which begins September 17. "I was so nervous this evening because I can announce I finish my tennis career after US Open and one more tournament. I will play my club tournament .... and this will be my last tournament."–AFP

Lochte ban shows US tough on doping

IRVINE - Ryan Lochte's 14-month ban for use of a prohibited intravenous infusion was the right call, US swimming stars said Tuesday, they just hope athletes in other countries are being held to similarly high standards. "I don't think that this punishment would have necessarily been as strict if he was part of certain other federations, to be totally honest," said Nathan Adrian, whose five Olympic victories include 100m freestyle gold at the 2012 London Olympics. Lochte, a six-time Olympic champion, was suspended by the US Anti-Doping Agency on Monday for use of the IV, which isn't allowed even though the infusion involved permitted substances. "We all understand how harsh USADA is now on our American athletes," Adrian said on the eve of the US national championships in Irvine. AFP

Lee out of badminton World Championships

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has pulled out of the World Championships and Asian Games because of a respiratory illness, officials said Wednesday. The world number two has been advised to rest and undergo treatment after competing in nine tournaments so far this year. The week-long World Championships in Nanjing, China, begin on Monday while the Asian Games in Indonesia are from August 18 to September 2. "(Lee) is unwell and suffering from a respiratory related disorder," the Badminton Association of Malaysia said. "For the time being, he cannot undergo any intensive physical activity for a period of at least one month and therefore we have to withdraw Lee from his participation at the BWF World Championships... and the Asian Games."–AFP

Klopp hands Sturridge Liverpool lifeline

LONDON - Jurgen Klopp says Daniel Sturridge can be a "decisive player" for Liverpool after impressive displays from the injury-plagued striker in pre-season matches. Sturridge, 28, went to West Brom on loan in January but was injured early on and managed just six appearances. With 12 months left on his contract it appeared Sturridge's Anfield career was over but he has looked sharp in his five friendly games and Klopp, who became frustrated by the player's unavailability last season, is prepared to hand him a lifeline. "We're not in doubt -- and nobody was ever in doubt -- about his quality," Klopp said. "In this moment he looks really good to be honest. That's cool -- really cool for him and cool for us. (It's) a very important moment for him. I am in talks with him, what he feels.”–AFP

Boateng poised for PSG move

BERLIN - Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng could join Paris Saint-Germain providing the price is right, the German giants' chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested Wednesday. "There is no direct contact between the clubs, but there is contact between the agents," Rummenigge said. "Now, we have to wait and see if we can find a base at the end of the day to get together and need to find a compensation that is acceptable to both sides," Rummenigge added. PSG's German coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly met with Boateng before the World Cup in May, according to magazine Sport Bild. However, Bayern chairman Uli Hoeness said no formal approach has yet been made. "If there was a concrete offer, I would have been informed. That is not the case at the moment," said the Bayern boss.–AFP