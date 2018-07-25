Share:

SIALKOT-The people especially female voters showed keen interest in polling as they thronged the polling stations in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils on Wednesday.

A great rush of the voters standing in long queues was witnessed in and outsides the polling stations in hot and muggy weather.

The polling started at its scheduled time amid tight security as the district administration and the paramilitary troops made foolproof security arrangements to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling in Sialkot district.

The polling could not start at 08:00am due to the non-availability of voters’ lists at various polling stations in Sambrial city. Later, the polling began at 10:00 am with two consecutive hours delay.

Meanwhile, PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif cast his vote at Govt FG School No-2 Sialkot Cantt polling station. He was also contesting the general elections as PML-N candidate in NA-73.

Talking to newsmen, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that the people were showing keen interest in polling which is a very welcoming and healthy sign.

PTI stalwart Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan cast her vote at a female voters’ polling station in village Koobey Chak-Sialkot. She was contesting the polls as PTI candidate in NA-72. She met with the female voters and thanked them for voting and supporting her.

The paramilitary troops patrolled on main roads in sensitive areas to ensure law and order. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattu, senior officials of Police and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) visited several polling stations and reviewed the polling processes.

The district administration and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made foolproof arrangements in all the five constituencies of National Assembly and 11 constituencies of Punjab Assembly in Sialkot district.

The DC said that 158 polling stations were included in A Category, 1018 polling stations in B Category and 686 polling stations in C Category in Sialkot district. A Category’s 158 polling stations were declared as sensitive for which the district administration has chalked out a special security plan. There are total 2334498 voters including 1303401 male and 1031097 female in Sialkot district.