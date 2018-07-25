Share:

LOS ANGELES-Tom Hardy says there are plans to make two more ‘Mad Max’ movies.

The 40-year-old actor - who stars as protagonist Max Rockatansky in 2015’s ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ - is hopeful there will be two more installments of the action movie and he is ready to ‘’jump on it’’ as soon as it gets the green light.

He told Variety magazine: ‘’It was always the plan to do three of them, so I think we’re still waiting on being given the opportunity and the green light to go ahead on the next one. But when I engaged on that there was a plethora of material on it. Obviously it belongs to Warner Brothers so it would be them who green-lit it. But a lot of projects are in radial, you know you wait for something to land when it’s real, and as soon as it’s real we’ll jump on it.’’ Meanwhile, Tom previously admitted he is ‘’waiting for the call’’ for the ‘Mad Max’ sequels. Asked if the sequels are happening, he said: ‘’Yeah I believe so! I don’t know when that starts, but I believe that’s in the books. There’s a couple of those floating around. I’m waiting for the call to come. It was so good man.’’ And Tom is also keen for Charlize Theron’s character, Furiosa, to appear in one of them. He added: ‘’She’s a pretty compelling character, so it’d be great to tell her story. Her backstory is pretty interesting; we only allude to it in this movie. This movie is on the run, people don’t have much time for recreational talk.

You have a sense of her having gone through stuff, that’s what the movie is trying to do. You know, you’re trying to put a lot of iceberg under the tip, I like saying.’’