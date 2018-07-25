Share:

SARGODHA-The University of Sargodha (UoS) has joined a world universities ranking system to promote sustainability in the higher education institutions globally.

The Green Metric Ranking System was launched by the University of Indonesia (UI) in 2010. The system introduced 6 indicators to rank universities globally including setting an infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste management, water, transportation and education. Under the platform, 619 universities from 76 countries were ranked in year 2017. The key purpose of UI Green Metric World University Rankings is to promote sustainability in higher education institutions across the world. Hundreds of world universities were asked to provide numeric data on a number of criteria that can give a picture of their commitment to the greening of their campuses and putting in place environmentally friendly policies that support sustainability.

The Higher Education Commission has taken the responsibility and arranged a consultative meeting of the working group of 15 universities to deliberate upon UI Green Metric World University Ranking on the World Environment Day 2018.

The HEC emphasised for the maximum participation of Pakistani universities with a focus of sustainability at campuses. It will also set up Green Office as the main coordinating unit that will coordinate with higher education institutions of Pakistan.

The University of Sargodha has already been working on enhancing the sustainability with the aim to promote green campus policy. Smoke free, transport free and lush green campus strategies have already been adopted that will improve the worldwide university ranking.

It is worth mentioning that the UI Green Metric is the first and only ranking that has established a voluntary standard for improving university infrastructure and actions towards sustainable campuses worldwide.