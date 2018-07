Share:





U.S. military members stand after becoming U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California.



Esme Gomez (bottom), already a citizen, is held by her mother Belinda before her father, from El Salvador, is sworn in as a U.S. citizen at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California.



Mariachi musician and new U.S. citizen Cirilo Casillas (R), originally from Mexico, raises his hand during a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California.



People wave American flags at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California.