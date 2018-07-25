Share:

KHANEWAL/Toba Tek Singh-A voter died of heart attack while he was casting his vote at Jamal Traggar polling station in NA-150, Tehsil Kabirwala.

Fakhr Imam, an independent candidate, and Raza Hayat Hiraj, PTI candidate, are contesting the election in the constituency. Manzoor Hussain died due to heart attack when he reached in the polling station of NA-150 to cast his vote.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 arranged boats for voters to cast their votes in polling station of village Thul Najeeb, tehsil Kabirwala district Khanewal in constituency NA-150 and PP-203.

The people of villages Thul Najeeb and Sail Faqeer reside on the other side of River Chenab. On request of the residents, Khanewal DC Ashfaq Ahmad Ch directed Rescue 1122 to manage boat operation near Sail Faqeer Pattan for transportation of voters to cast the polling station No 25 Govt Boys School Sial Faqeer. The Rescue 1122 managed the operation and about 100 voters were transported to cast their votes.

In Toba Tek Singh, six supporters, three each of PTI candidate for PP 123 Sonia Ali Raza and independent candidate Irfanul Hasan, were injured seriously when they attacked each other at polling station of NA-150 at Pirmahal.

Police said the quarrel started when two sons of an old woman brought her for casting vote but both fought as one was of PTI and other was supporter of independent candidate and they were willing to go in polling station with mother to get cast her vote according to their wish. As a result, they scuffled and then supporters of both candidates attacked each other with sticks. Six including three of each group were wounded seriously. The Arrouti police shifted all the six injured to the Rural Health Centre.