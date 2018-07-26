Share:

Water inflow in major rivers further jumps

ISLAMABAD (APP): Water inflow in all major rivers has further improved and on Wednesday it stood at 510,300 cusecs against outflow of 268,900 cusecs. According to the data released by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) total water storage in the reservoirs has also increased to 4.456 million acre feet (MAF). Water level in the the Tarbela Dam was 1486.86 feet, which was 100.86 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 279,600 cusecs against outflow of 80,000 cusecs. The water level in the Mangla Dam was recorded as 1139.45 feet, which was 99.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet and water inflow and outflow was recorded as 51,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 191,700, 180,200 and 45,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly from the Kabul River, 89,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 56,200 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

Online platform to achieve SDGs through tourism

ISLAMABAD (APP): The online tool is designed to advance the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through tourism and was developed by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) with the support of Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) constitute an ambitious global agenda for people, planet, prosperity and peace through partnerships. The SDGs aim to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and solve climate change by 2030. The economic relevance of tourism, representing up to 10% of the world's GDP and employment, makes harnessing its full potential essential for the advancement of the SDGs, said a press release. Tourism4SDGs.org is a co-creation space that allows users to access a wide range of resources, add their own initiatives, findings and projects, motivate discussion and collaboration, and share content related to tourism and sustainable development.

"Tourism plays a vital role in many, if not all, of the 17 Goals", said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. "Tourism has come of age as a cross-cutting economic activity with deep social ramifications, and the Tourism for SDGs Platform is providing the global tourism community with a space to co-create and engage to realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development", he added.

"Switzerland strongly supports this platform as it will allow a focus on the three main components of sustainable tourism: its economic, environmental and social dimensions," said Ambassador Raymund Furrer of SECO.

The platform's three main features act as a call for action. Learn, Share and Act, the three levels of interaction at Tourism4SDGs.org, aim not only to educate but also to encourage conversation and collaboration towards a sustainable tourism sector.

The platform was launched during the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 'Transformation towards sustainable and resilient societies' (New York, 9-18 July) during an event co-hosted by UNWTO and the One Planet network

Africa's man gives $4.5b of financing for oil refinery

LAGOS (Reuters): Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has arranged more than $4.5 billion in debt financing for his Nigerian oil refinery project and aims to start production in early 2020, he told Reuters. Dangote, who built his fortune in cement, is building the world’s largest single oil refinery with capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) to help to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum. Despite being a crude oil exporter, Nigeria imports the bulk of its petroleum because of a lack of domestic refining capacity. Lenders would commit about $3.15 billion, with the World Bank’s private sector arm providing $150 million, Dangote said, adding that he was investing more than 60 percent from his own cash flow. Dangote Group has said that Standard Chartered Bank was arranging funds for the project. “We will end up spending between $12 billion to $14 billion. The funding is going to come through equity, commercial bank loans, export credit agencies and developmental banks,” Dangote said.

in an interview in Lagos on Tuesday.

“Hopefully, we will finish mechanical (construction) by next year and products will start coming out in the first quarter of 2020.”

Nigeria’s central bank would provide guarantees for about 575 billion naira in local currency for 10 years, with African Development Bank providing a $300 million loan. Trade banks from China, India and some European countries are also in the mix, Dangote said.

The planned refinery and petrochemical complex is expected to account for half of Dangote’s sprawling assets when it is finished next year.

Last week Dangote signed a loan of $650 million with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) for the project.

Dangote said he was looking to acquire more oilfields as his focus shift towards the oil sector to feed the refinery.

Outside of oil, Dangote said he is also eyeing English soccer team Arsenal.

“We will go after Arsenal from 2020 ... even if somebody buys, we will still go after it,” he told Reuters, referring to reports that Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov was looking to sell his 30 percent stake in the club.

Dangote added that the need for healthy cash flow until completion of the refinery project rules out a move for Arsenal before then.

Waymo self-driving cars to ferry Walmart shoppers

LONDON (Reuters): Alphabet Inc's Waymo is starting trials to ferry shoppers to Walmart Inc's stores in Phoenix, Arizona, the company said on Wednesday. Walmart shoppers in Phoenix metropolitan area can order groceries on Walmart.com and as their order is being prepared at the store, self-driving cars will transport them to the store and bring them back, Waymo said. Waymo has also teamed up with U.S. shopping center owner DDR Corp to offer shoppers and diners rides in its self-driving vehicles to and from the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center in Chandler, Arizona. Additionally, Waymo has expanded its existing partnerships with AutoNation Inc and Avis Budget Group Inc in Phoenix. AutoNation will offer customers a Waymo, rather than a loaner car, to get around while their personal vehicles get serviced. Avis Budget Group, which keeps Waymo vehicles charged and refueled for an upcoming ride, will provide its customers these self-driving vehicles as a last-mile solution to help them pick up or drop off their rental cars.

Having worked on self-driving cars since 2009 and with 5 million miles (8 million km) driven on public roads under its belt, Waymo is generally considered to be ahead of rivals in the development of autonomous vehicle technology.

Global automakers, suppliers and tech companies like Waymo and Uber Technologies Inc are pouring resources into the development of autonomous driving systems and launching networks of test fleets aimed at pushing the technology forward.

The complex challenges of self-driving and the high costs of research and development has led to a host of partnerships between automakers, suppliers and others.