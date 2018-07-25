Share:

CHAKWAL-The women of Dhurnal area of Chakwal cast vote in the general election 2018, for the first time in the last five decades.

The women of Dhurnal and its surroundings had been barred to cast vote for the last 50 years.

The reason behind the ban was that the people of the areas think that women were not wise enough and therefore haven’t right to elect a person who would rule them and the only men are authorized to fulfil this responsibility.

The awareness spread through media including print, electronic and especially social media has forced the residents of Dhurnal to send their women to polling stations to cast vote.

However, the turnout of female voters remained below one percent as majority of the heads of the families of the area were still reluctant to give right of casting vote to their women considering it matter of disrespect for them.