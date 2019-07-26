Share:

ISLAMABAD - After receiving the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship, 156 Pakistani students will pursue Master’s and PhD studies or teach at top universities in the United States.

US Embassy Islamabad Chargé d’Affaires John Hoover congratulated the Pakistani students at an event preparing the recipients for the exchange programme.

“The US government believes in power of education, and we’re investing accordingly,” Chargé Hoover said, adding, “We do so because we believe that investing in these programmes strengthens our relationship; builds stability, and leads to mutual economic prosperity.”

The 2019 Fulbright cohort hails from 42 universities across Pakistan, with women representing 58 per cent of the group. The 156 new Fulbright students will attend more than 80 U.S. universities across academic disciplines, including engineering, energy management, and social sciences.

“This group is about to embark on an experience that will enrich their lives,” noted U.S. Education Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) Executive Director Rita Akhtar. “They were selected on merit–not just grades and test scores, but also their achievements in the context of their opportunities. They will return to Pakistan with advanced degrees and join our proud Fulbright alumni to enrich the lives of others by contributing to Pakistan’s development in nearly every sector.”

2013 Fulbright alumna Shima Bibi, the first woman in her family and her home village to earn a PhD, encouraged the participants to take full advantage of their experience in the United States. “By sitting a multicultural class with people from all over the world, you will not only gain knowledge, but will also grow in all aspects of your life,” said Shima.

Since its inception, over 7,100 Pakistanis and more than 900 Americans have participated in USEFP-managed exchange programs.

In addition to the Fulbright program, USEFP manages a number of scholarship programs for undergraduates, teachers, journalists, and other professionals.