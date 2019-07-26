Share:

In the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21 small dams have been completed in different areas to store flood and rainwater during monsoon for irrigation and drinking purposes.

According to reports, nine dams, including Gandyaley, Chanday Fatehay Khan and Auxilliary Kandar dams in Kohat, Azakhel in Peshawar, Naryab in Hangu, Sharki and Changhoz dam in Karak, Darganatu in Bannu and Jalozai dam in Nowshera have been completed under the annual development program during 2002 to 2019.

Similarly, nine dams, inlcuding Lawaghar, Karak, Ghole Banda and Mardankhel dams in Karak, Khari Bara in Haripur, Jabba Khattak in Nowshera, Palai in Charsadda, Darmalak in Kohat and Kundal dam in Swabi have been completed under the Public Sector Development Program during 2003 to 2019