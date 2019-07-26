Share:

Islamabad police have arrested 759 drug pushers during the current year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, police spokesperson said that renewed efforts are made to end drug peddling activities in the city. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed conducted special meetings with heads of police stations to brief them about accelerating efforts against such anti-social elements.

In perspective of these directions, he said Islamabad police launched special crackdown against drug pushers and bootleggers. Police arrested 759 persons and recovered a total of 276.858 kilogram hashish, 29.678 kilogram heroin, 6.410 kilogram opium, 4.730 kilogram ice, 11 gram cocaine, ten tranquilizing pills and 9440 wine bottles from them.

Special efforts were made against those involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and 47 persons were nabbed.

While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated it and said it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it.

The DIG has urged all police officials to adopt decent attitude for success in policing affairs and said sluggish attitude towards resolving public affairs would not be tolerated.

He said that utmost efforts should be made to curb the menace of drug, putting at risk the future of our generation.