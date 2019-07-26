Share:

LOS ANGELES (GN) - The 30-year-old whose real name is RakimMayershas been in custody since July 3, following a confrontation in the Swedish capital on June 30. The rapper’s lawyer, Slobodan Jovicic, has maintained he was defending himself after being assaulted and that his client is innocent.

“We think it was self-defense, but the prosecutor has chosen to go with the injured party’s version,” Jovicic said, adding that his client is “very disappointed” that the prosecutor has “chosen to go with the other party’s version” of events. Swedish public prosecutor Daniel Suneson claims A$AP Rocky and two other men assaulted the victim by kicking and beating him with a whole or part of a glass bottle, according to court documents seen by CNN. All three have been charged for their involvement in the brawl and will remain in custody until the trial, which will begin on Tuesday. Suneson said that he had determined the events constituted a crime “despite claims of self-defense and provocation” after reviewing video material and witness statements. “It is worth noting that I have had access to a greater amount of material than that which has previously been available on the internet.