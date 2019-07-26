Share:

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. 27 years old Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Test matches and has taken 119 wickets since making his debut in 2009. Amir reaffirmed his commitment to playing limited overs cricket for Pakistan.

In a statement, Amir said: “It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket.

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup.

“It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly.

“I want to thank all my team-mates as well the opponents in red ball cricket. It has been a privilege to play with and against them. I am sure our paths will continue to cross in limited-overs cricket as all of us play and compete with the same vigour and determination.

“I also want to thank the PCB for providing me the opportunity to don the golden star on my chest. And, I am grateful to my coaches who have groomed me at various stages of my career.”

It is pertinent to mention that Amir was once considered as the game's brightest prospect until he was banned for five years due to the infamous spot fixing incident. Amir was caught by a sting operation conducted by News of the World regarding deliberately bowling no balls at Lords during a Test match against England in 2010.