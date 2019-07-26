Share:

KOHAT : An alleged smuggler was arrested and more than eight kilogram Cannabis of high quality was seized during the raid conducted by SHO Habibullah of Ustarzai police station. In a Press release issued by PRO Fazal Naeem of Kohat police, DPO Kohat police Wahid Mehmood was quoted as stating that SHO Habibullah while acting on tip off alongwith his team, had arrested an alleged smuggler near police check post, more than eight kilogram Cannabis found in his possession was seized. The arrested alleged smuggler is from Orakzai tribal district and was trying to smuggle Cannabis in van. He had had kept more than eight kilogram Cannabis under seat of the van. Case against arrested alleged smuggler was registered in Ustarzai police station.