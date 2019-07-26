Share:

LONDON - Boris Johnson has promised the “beginning of a new golden age”, as he made his first Commons statement as PM.

Speaking to MPs, Mr Johnson said his government would throw itself into Brexit negotiations with energy, while Michael Gove would lead on no-deal planning as a “top priority”.

He also said EU citizens living in the UK would have their rights protected.

But Downing Street was unable to confirm if there would be any new laws to underpin the commitment.

Tory MP Alberto Costa - who has campaigned for EU citizens’ rights after Brexit - welcomed Mr Johnson’s pledge, but said “the devil, as ever, is in the detail” and he would be “scrutinising how that guarantee comes forward”.

Replying to his statement in the Commons, Jeremy Corbyn said people “do not trust” the new PM to deliver on his promises. And Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to Mr Johnson to say it is “essential” her country has an alternative option to his Brexit plan. The statement came after the first meeting of Mr Johnson’s new cabinet, who he said had all committed to leaving the EU on or before 31 October, “no ifs, no buts”.

New secretaries of state include former leadership contender Sajid Javid as chancellor, and leading Brexiteers, with Dominic Raab as foreign secretary and Priti Patel as home secretary.

Mr Johnson has also held his first calls with other foreign leaders - including Dutch PM Mark Rutte and Australian PM Scott Morrison - and is due to speak to the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker later.

Much of Mr Johnson’s statement focused on his plans for Brexit.

Despite emphasising the importance of preparing for no deal, the new prime minister said he would “much prefer” to leave the EU with an agreement, saying he would work “flat out to make it happen”. Boris Johnson gave his first statement to the Commons as PM, flanked by his new Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab (l), and his new Chancellor, Sajid Javid

However, he told MPs the withdrawal agreement his predecessor, Theresa May, had negotiated with the EU was “unacceptable to this Parliament and to this country”.

That plan was voted down three times by MPs, with one of the controversial parts being the Northern Ireland backstop - a mechanism to avoid physical checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson has pledged to scrap this element of the plan, saying alternative arrangements to keep checks away from the border were “perfectly compatible” with the Good Friday Agreement - the peace agreement signed in 1998.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said eliminating the backstop from the withdrawal agreement was “unacceptable”, and after Mr Johnson’s “rather combative speech”, the bloc will have to “be ready for all scenarios”.

Mr Corbyn added: “People do not trust this prime minister to make the right choices for the majority of the people in this country when he’s also promising tax giveaways to the richest of big business - his own party’s funders [a policy Mr Johnson proposed during the leadership campaign]”.

Mr Corbyn also asked the PM to rule out “once and for all” the NHS would form part of a trade deal with the US, following comments made by President Donald Trump on his visit to the UK in June. Johnson said: “Under no circumstances would we agree to any free-trade deal that put the NHS on the table.”

After a raft of resignations, sackings and appointments on Wednesday night, Mr Johnson addressed his cabinet for the first time as prime minister early on Thursday. He told the cabinet they had “a momentous task ahead”, as he repeated his commitment for the UK to leave the EU on 31 October - calling it “a pivotal moment in our country’s history”.

He said the new team respected the “depth and breadth of talent in our extraordinary party”, who were “not going to wait until 31 October to get on with a fantastic new agenda for our country... delivering the priorities of the people”.

The swift changeover of cabinets between the previous premiership and Mr Johnson’s saw more than half of Theresa May’s ministers - including leadership rival Jeremy Hunt - quit or be sacked.

Former Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt said he had been offered an alternative role but had turned it down, while leading Brexiteers Penny Mordaunt and Liam Fox were also replaced as defence secretary and international trade secretary respectively.