A case on Friday has been registered against the joint opposition for holding rally on Lahore’s Mall Road on July 25.

According to details, names of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Poeples Party (PPP) leader Qamar uz Zaman Kaira and other seniors have been included in the case.

It is to be mentioned here that PML-N and other opposition parties organized a public gathering on Mall Road without permission.

While addressing the participants, Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif claimed that worst rigging took place in the General Elections 2018.

Revengeful activities in the name of accountability are continued against PML-N leaders, he added.

Sharif further asserted they are not afraid of jails and that they will also make Prime Minister (M) Imran Khan accountable.

On the other hand, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto rejected to accept the PM and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is exercising a ‘puppet’ government.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Federal is economically murdering all the provinces as youth were being targeted by lack of employment. The whole country is going through an economic crisis, he added. “The Pakistanis are suffering due to incompetency of the Prime Minister Imran Khan”, he continued.

PPP chairman said, “Our own political parties have their own declaration, but we are united to protect democratic, human and economic rights of the country.”