ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority has tasked Director General Works to ensure immediate drainage of water during and after the rains.

In line with instructions of the CDA management, Roads Directorate (North), Road Directorate (South), Markets and Road Maintenance Directorate and other concerned formations of the authority along with other concerned departments remained busy in draining water accumulated following heavy showers on Wednesday night. On the instructions of the management, Director General Works visited different areas of the city and deputed the staff where needed. The CDA teams drained out water accumulated on 9th Avenue, I-8 Interchange (Western side), Faizabad Interchange, Minister Enclave and other areas of the city. These CDA teams also collaborated with different formations of MCI for drainage of water from the houses and other premises.

The CDA management directed the Director General Works to coordinate with the MCI for immediate removal of wild shrubs and trimming of grass, especially along the roadside drainage systems, which is affecting proper drainage of rainwater.

He was also directed to coordinate with Sanitation Directorate to take immediate measures for removal of solid waste, construction waste and soil on the sides of ‘nullahs’ so that the rainwater could flow smoothly.