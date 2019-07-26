Share:

LAHORE : A 13-day children’s drawing workshop concluded at Alhamra Cultural Complex on Thursday.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He congratulated the children and appreciated the efforts of Alhamra management for organising a successful workshop during the summer holidays for children. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan told the audience that 53 children were taught the basic techniques of drawing under the supervision of experts. More than 150 children benefited from art related summer workshops including children’s painting workshops, and theatre and drawing workshops, he added. Renewing pledge to promote art and culture, he said such activities would go on.