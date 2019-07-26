Share:

BEIJING - China on Thursday issued a white paper on the country’s efforts to protect rights and interests of persons with disabilities over the past 70 years. The white paper , titled “Equality, Participation and Sharing: 70 Years of Protecting the Rights and Interests of Persons with Disabilities in the PRC,” was released by the State Council Information Office.

China now has around 85 million people with disabilities, according to the white paper . Over the 70 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government have always put the people first and provided care for the group with special difficulties, making them participants in, contributors to, and beneficiaries of the country’s social and economic development, it said.

Zhang Haidi, a wheelchair-bound female writer and chairperson of the China Disabled Persons’ Federation (CDPF), told a press conference that as a disabled person, she has witnessed and experienced real changes in the past decades.

Recalling that in the 1960s she was refused by most primary schools and had no means to obtain a wheelchair as a teenager. Zhang, now 64, lauded the development of the country’s education and rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities.

The number of students in special education schools has grown significantly over the years. In 2018, 666,000 students with disabilities studied in these schools, an increase of 298,000 people, or 81 percent over 2013, according to the white paper .

Non-compulsory education for persons with disabilities has also made steady progress. In 2018, China had 133 secondary vocational schools or classes with an enrollment of 19,475 students with disabilities.

From 2012 to 2018, a total of 62,200 students with disabilities were enrolled in regular institutions of higher education.

“It’s a good start, and we believe we will be able to send more children with disabilities to schools and even colleges,” Zhang said.

The white paper noted that the development of the programs of persons with disabilities are still unbalanced and inadequate, and there is still a big gap between the lives these people lead and lives to which they aspire.

“China will continue to improve the mechanisms for ensuring their rights and interests -- eliminating discrimination, fully respecting and guaranteeing their human rights, improving their wellbeing, enhancing their ability to improve their situation, and ensuring that they are able to participate in the country’s development process and share the ensuing gains as equals,” it said.