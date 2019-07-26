Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese upcoming investment in transport and Informational Technology (IT) sector will provide 250,000 new employments in local market at different level of skilled and innovative side for local youth.

“We would hire around 200,000 drivers and other relevant staffers for our new ‘Buraq” taxi service in six big urban centres in different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Peshawar,” Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Timesaco , Donald Li told APP in an exclusive talk. He said that around 50,000 jobs would be offered in other services. He said that his company would work out on a comprehensive business plan to provide five important services to citizens of Pakistan in six big cities, initially investing $20 million, with future prospects of $600 million.

Replying to a question, he said that PM Imran Khan had announced to provide 10 million jobs to the world largest chunk of local youth in different sectors including the services and Information’s Technology (IT).

For supporting, PM Imran Khan’s vision “We are committed for providing the jobs in services and Informational technology sector, which has big source for creating jobs opportunities for skilled and hi- tech professional”.

He said that Pakistan economy had full potential to create the 10 million jobs for local youth in different spheres and adding that in modern world, jobs trends had totally been changed from rational to the innovation and automated mood in the era of fourth revolution. He said that in fourth industrial revolution, world had become more digitalized and urged the local youth to get technical education and work on innovation for earn more in market. The CEO said that modern technology and innovative methods of E-commerce would be utilised to provide rapid services to the masses in Pakistan.

Replying to question, he said that in second phase, his company would intervene in rural areas, where ‘We will provide skills to the rural youth at their own region”.

He added this model would be disclosed in coming month and the company’s experts were working on this model to execute this successfully.

Replaying to question, regarding the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Company, he said “we have a plan to work for promotion of health and education sector of Pakistan.”

He said that like “Forbes Magazine” our company had a plan to highlight the struggle of 100 successful people of the Pakistan, who progressed in very difficult situation.

