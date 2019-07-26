Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received heavy rains on Thursday morning, bringing life to a standstill by causing urban flooding, massive traffic jams and hours long power outages.

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir and at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara and Kohat divisions.

In Lahore, high velocity winds started blowing early morning that followed by heavy rains. According to reports, 133mm rain was recorded at Tajpura, 110mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 93mm at Lakshami chowk, 82mm at Airport and 52mm at Jail Road.

Major roads , not only in northern Lahore but also in several posh localities, were presenting pictures of lakes and ponds even hours after the rain. Many vehicles and motorcycles were broken down

Underpasses along Canal Bank Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Lakshami Chowk, Chowk Nakhuda, Mozang, Icchra, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Chuburji, Shahdara, Dharampura, Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Township, Green Town, Fateh Garh, Mughalpura, Barki Road, Aziz Road, Shaarey Fatima Jinnah, Hameed Nizami Road, Mason Road, Ghazi Road, Wahdat Colony, Rehman Pura, Railway Road, Shadbagh, Circular Road, Saidpur, Sabzazar, Abbot Road, Montgomery Road, Gawalmandi, Data Nagar, Abdul Karim Road, RA Bazar, Nishat Colony, Haji Camp, Tajpura, Maskeen Pura, Ali Town, Shadiwal Chowk, portions of Canal Road from Tokar Niaz Baig to Jubilee Town, China Scheme, Sultan Pura, McLeod Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Nicholson Road and Empress Road were the worst affected areas.

Power outages

Wet conditions and strong winds caused tripping of over 180 Lesco feeders, plunging major portion of Lahore in darkness.

Short-lived relief

Windstorm and rains made weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level. The relief, however, was short lived as abundance of sunshine after the stoppage of rains increased temperature. High humidity made the weather sultry, causing people to sweat profusely till the evening.

Forecast

The meteorological department forecast cloudy weather with chances of rains for the city during the next couple of days. According to the experts, seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to spread central and southern parts during next 36 to 48 hours.