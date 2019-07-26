Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved release of Rs600 million to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) so that it can start work on its paediatric wards.

This amount has been due since 2018. The chief minister took this decision on Thursday while presiding over a meeting on the issues facing NICVD. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, PSCH Sajid Jamal Abro, Health Secretary Saeed Awan, NICVD Executive Director Dr Nadeem Qamar and other officers of the Finance Department.

The executive director of the NICVD told the chief minister that NICVD had provided treatment to 640,212 patients in 2015. In 2016, the number of beneficiaries increased to 729,468 and this number increased to 123,633 in 2019. At NICVD Karachi, he said, 1,111,145 patients received medical treatment by June 2019. He said that now NIVCD has established eight Chest Pain Centres and 10 satellite centres.

He said 40,000 children are born with heart diseases in Pakistan every year and NICVD has the capacity to give treatment to 60,000 patients every year.

The chief minister said that NICVD was providing treatment to entire Pakistan and people from the neighbouring country, Afghanistan. He directed the health secretary to move a summary for constitution of the new board of governing body for NICVD. He also directed the NICVD executive director to help establish a cardiac unit at every district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. “Now I don’t want to establish more satellites of NICVD therefore every DHQ hospital must have a strong, efficient and well-equipped cardiac unit,” he said.

The chief minister said that as per request of NICVD an additional grant of over Rs3 billion would be provided for Nawabshah, Mithi, Khairpur and Lyari. He directed the NICVD executive director to conduct audit of its accounts.