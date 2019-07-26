Share:

MOGADISHU - At six people including two district commissioners were killed, in a suicide bomb attack on a government building, in Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The mayor of the capital and governor of Benaadir administrative region were wounded, officials said.

Somali Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye, told reporters that the killed included commissioners of Waberi and Abdi Asis districts and three directors of Benaadir regional administration.

“Governor of Benaadir Omar Osman and Mayor of Mogadishu are among those wounded,” he said.

He added that the police and other security agencies, are investigating the attack.