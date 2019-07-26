Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson made a surprise visit to a protest in Hawaii. The ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ actor joined those campaigning against the building of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea’s summit and told them he ‘’stands with’’ their peaceful protest.

The 47-year-old star - who spent part of his childhood in Hawaii - told the crowd he felt honoured to be part of the protest, which objects to the telescope because of concerns it will harm land sacred to Native Hawaiians.

As dancers performed the hula and chanted, he said: ‘’I stand with you.

‘’This is such a critical moment and a pivotal time. Because the world is watching.’’ He also told reporters: ‘’What I realised today ... it’s bigger than the telescope. It’s humanity. It’s the culture. It’s our people, Polynesian people, who are willing to die here to protect this land.

‘’This very sacred land that they believe in so powerfully,’’

The protest - which is blocking a road to prevent construction crews from reaching the summit - is now into its 10th day and

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim, who is the governor’s envoy to the protesters, is in the process of organising a meeting with Native Hawaiian leaders.

He voiced his fears there will be a ‘’very splintered community’’ if he can’t get people to work together for what he hopes will be a common goal.

He added to The Hollywood reporter: ‘’We do not want this to become the cause of a polarised community.

That to me is a main issue here.’’

The mayor recalled saying a silent prayer after receiving a call from the governor on Monday appealing for his help and hopes he can ‘’do the right thing for the right reasons.’’