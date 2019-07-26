Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has withdrawn the notice it issued against the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in the prohibited funding case after the Ministry of Interior gave the party a clean chit.

The ECP’s three-member commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Muhammad Raza Khan, heard the case against TLP’s party registration, funding sources and Faizabad sit-in the other day.

The TLP’s lawyer said the Ministry of Interior and the ECP’s scrutiny committee submitted their reports regarding the TLP.

He further said: “There is nothing against us in the Interior Ministry’s report.”

The CEC in his remarks said that according to the Ministry of Interior’s report, the trial regarding the Faizabad sit-in stood delayed.

The CEC remarked that TLP had shown Rs1.586 million in other funds.

The lawyer argued that the TLP’s funding was not from any prohibited sources and submitted an affidavit with the ECP.

He added that TLP was a religious party and people unanimously collected funds and did not get any receipt those who funded for TLP have submitted their NIC’s copies, he argued.

In his remarks, the TLP’s lawyer said that no political party till now had issued their sources of funding.

There are 14 cases against Khadim Rizvi, nine against Pir Afzal Qadri, five each against Allama Waheed Noor and Shaikh Azhar Hussain in Punjab and Islamabad courts. The hearing was adjourned till August 22.