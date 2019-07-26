Share:

Every day newspapers tell us heart-rending stories of many incidents of fraud. In offices, no file moves until the dealing officials get the “kharcha pani.” In police stations, no case is registered unless the affected party pleases the Officials. No doubt, it is not the case everywhere, but it happens in the majority of the cases.

To control corruption, we have to make our people true Muslims. Only our religion can guarantee the purity of body and soul. It teaches us the lesson of simplicity and contentment. It will make us God-fearing. If everyone becomes gentle and considerate, there will be no corruption at all. For this purpose, we should learn to have a trial of our own selves. This is the only way to control this social evil.

MUHAMMAD SHAHZAIB,

Karachi.