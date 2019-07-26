Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Cell to ensure effective and timely completion of global money-laundering watchdog’s action plan.

According to a notification, the FATF Cell will be headed by a director general in Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation, FBR Islamabad. The cell would serve as a focal point for all activities related to customs compliance to FATF issues. The cell may seek information required for the FATF-related work from the FBR, field formations and directorates. The head of field formations and directorates have been asked to create enabling environment for this unit considering its sensitive nature, according to the notification. The FBR has transferred five officers to FATF Cell/directorate of CBCM. The officers have been relieved of their duties to report at new place of posting with immediate effect till further orders.

Abdul Waheed (PCS/BS-20) would look after the charge of FATF Cell, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation, FBR Islamabad, in addition to his own duties.

Abdul Waheed has previously served as director in Directorate of Cross Border Currency Movement and Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation, FBR Islamabad. Muhammad Asif (PCS/BS-19) has been transferred and posted as additional director in the FATF Cell while Wajid Zaman (PCS/BS-18) would be assuming charge of deputy director of the cell. Zahoor Ahmed Mughal (BS-16) and Sajid Mehboob (BS-16) would serve the cell as superintendent and intelligence officer.

“The officers who are drawing performance allowance prior to issuance of this notification shall continue to draw this allowance on the new place of posting,” stated the notification.

WITHHOLDING TAX NOT LEVIED ON MOTORCYCLE & AUTO RICKSHAW

Federal Board of Revenue has clarified that no change or increase in tax has been levied on motor vehicles under Section 231-b and 234 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

“The news circulating about imposition of tax on motorcycle and auto rickshaw by FBR is baseless and false. FBR strongly refutes this baseless news. Further, there is no suggestion under consideration to levy tax on motorcycle and auto rickshaw. The tax is levied only on cars as per Income Tax Ordinance 2001. The government is working to provide facilities to the less income segment of the society,’ said the FBR.