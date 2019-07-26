ISLAMABAD    -   Pakistan Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul on a bus carrying government employees.

READ MORE: FIR filed against protesters including Shehbaz Sharif

In a statement said the foreign ministry said: “We express our condolences to the bereaved families and pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

It added: “Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We express solidarity with the people of Afghanistan. Pakistan will continue to support international efforts to restore complete peace and stability in Afghanistan.”

 