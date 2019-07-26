Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Thursday said the Bohra community played a vital role in broadening the tax net in the country.

Talking to the media after meeting Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, chief of the Bohra community, at his residence here, Imran Ismail said that teachings of peace given by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin were very valuable, says a statement. He said the visit of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to the country promoted the religious tourism and Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin brings about a message of peace to the country.

Responding to a query, the governor said that after passage of decades a premier of the country was given due respect during his visit to the US. President Donald Trump recognised Pakistan as a smart nation due to strong arguments of Prime Minister Imran Khan while the premier strongly advocated the issue of Kashmir and also raised Dr Aafia’s matter.

To another question, Imran Ismail said that PM’s maiden visit to the US made some elements to remember their mistakes. In past prime ministers during their visits to the US used to forget discussing important issues like Kashmir and Dr Aafia.

The governor said that the PM made it clear to the US that Pakistan did not need any financial assistance; it just wanted to enhance trade with the US.