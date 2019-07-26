Share:

WAZIRABAD - The Punjab government is going to spend more than Rs2.5 billion to extend medical facilities and improvement of infrastructure at Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology (WIC). “The Planning Division Punjab has asked Medical Superintendent of WIC for the submission of his proposals and demand for the purpose.”

These views were expressed by WIC MS Dr Abdul Lateef while talking to the newsmen informally after tree plantation on the premises of the hospital here.

Assistant Medical Superintendents Dr Qazi Ghulam Murtaza, Dr Ashraf, and Dr Farrukh Khan were also present on the occasion.

Rs2.5b are to be spent to improve healthcare, infrastructure at the hospital

According to MS Dr Abdul Lateef, the Punjab government has directed Chairman Planning Division Punjab for further improvement in WIC after which the Planning Division has asked Medical Superintendent to submit his proposals and demands as per requirement of WIC. The MS said that he had sent his demands in which he mentioned Rs1 billion for the construction of residences for doctors and other medical staff, and Rs1 billion for the establishment of third Operation Theatre, provision of medical equipment including two Angiographic Unit, two Echo Cardio graphic Machines and Cardiac Monitors. He said that two Operation Theatres were already functioning at WIC.

He said that the Punjab government had also released funds worth Rs550 million out of which Rs350 million were for purchase of medicines and Rs200 million for other expenses. The MS stated that due to increasing number of patients, 70 more doctors were going to be interviewed and recruited to meet the shortage of specialist doctors which would include five Assistant Professors of Pathology and Radiology, 30 Senior Registrars of Cardiac and Surgery, and 35 Medical Officers. He stated that 1,500 trees would be planted on the premises of WIC during current campaign in order to keep the environment fresh for cardiac patients.