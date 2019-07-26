Share:

KARACHI - World Hepatitis Day was observed at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) on Thursday with an appeal to health planners and practicing professionals to jointly world for the elimination of the menace. The theme of celebrating the day for this year is “Find The Missing Millions,” said a statement.

The main objective for observing the day and chalk out a day long proceeding was to educate the masses about the ailment which they may be living unknowingly.

SIUT during day long activities, people in large number reported the Institute for free screening of Hepatitis B and C, vaccination of Hepatitis B along with ultrasound abdomen.

The visitors were also apprised through audio-visuals about prevention of Hepatitis. According to World Health Organization (WHO), globally viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people and 1.4 million deaths annually.

Hepatitis infects people ten times more than HIV. However, more than 80 per cent of people living with hepatitis do not have access to prevention, testing and treatment services. The medical experts highlighted that Hepatitis is preventable, treatable while hepatitis C, is curable.

The visitors were also informed about the mode of transmission, treatment and preventive methods of hepatitis including the use of boiled water for drinking, practice of hand washing before eating and after using washrooms and changing diapers, using new syringes, razor blades and use of sterilized dental and surgical equipment in case of any procedure.

Senior Haematologists, who were available throughout the day answered the queries of the visitors. Change in the basic life style and comprehensive dietary advice was also pointed out to the visitors as a part of prevention.

The experts attended the visitors at SIUT included Dr. Manzoor Siddiqui, Dr.Farina Hanif, Dr.Shoaib, Dr.Mudassir Laeeq, Dr. Ghous Soomro, Dr. Nasir Luck along with dietician Ms. Kehkashan Zehra and other paramedical staff.