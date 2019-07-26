e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Friday | July 26, 2019
e-Paper
Today's Paper
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
7:24 PM | July 26, 2019
Maryam's tweets ruined her father's politics and business: Chohan
7:04 PM | July 26, 2019
Thousands stuck in Balakot after land sliding, three killed
5:36 PM | July 26, 2019
Amir retires from Test cricket
5:22 PM | July 26, 2019
FIR filed against protesters including Shehbaz Sharif
4:01 PM | July 26, 2019
21 small dams completed in KP for irrigation, drinking purposes
3:47 PM | July 26, 2019
IMF appreciates govt measures to revive economy
3:42 PM | July 26, 2019
Russia’s gold stockpiles hit $100 billion amid efforts to de-dollarise its reserves
3:00 PM | July 26, 2019
US government death penalty move draws sharp criticism
2:52 PM | July 26, 2019
FFCD issues high flood in river Chenab, Jehlum
1:29 PM | July 26, 2019
Shehbaz serves legal notice to British tabloid
12:31 PM | July 26, 2019
Federal Cabinet allows Pakistanis holding dual nationality to take part in elections
12:23 PM | July 26, 2019
Mustafa Kamal seeks pre-arrest bail in illegal land allotment case
11:38 AM | July 26, 2019
Pakistan, Russian military agree to hold joint drills in October
11:05 AM | July 26, 2019
Authorities register case against opposition for holding rally in Lahore
10:46 AM | July 26, 2019
US terms PM Khan, Trump talks successful
10:09 AM | July 26, 2019
US invited EU, Asian countries to join coalition to secure Strait of Hormuz
8:15 AM | July 26, 2019
Pompeo says he would go to Iran for talks ‘if that's the call’
6:45 PM | July 25, 2019
Foodpanda celebrates Biryani Day on the last Friday of July – and it’s about time!
6:14 PM | July 25, 2019
Indian forces enter university hostel in IOK, thrash students and scholars
6:00 PM | July 25, 2019
Independent candidate from PK-107 Khyber joins PTI
I HATE EMPTY HANDS
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
July 18, 2019
12 firms to join hands with govt in eliminating viral hepatitis
July 16, 2019
Pak Army hands over Verification system to Balochistan police
July 05, 2019
PAF, NTCB join hands to set up tourist resorts
July 02, 2019
Civic bodies join hands to fend off disaster
Top Stories
1:29 PM | July 26, 2019
Shehbaz serves legal notice to British tabloid
12:31 PM | July 26, 2019
Federal Cabinet allows Pakistanis holding dual nationality to take part in elections
11:26 AM | July 25, 2019
OGDCL finds new oil and gas reserves in Sanghar
11:35 AM | July 25, 2019
PTI to celebrate Thanksgiving, while opposition to observe 'black day"
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus