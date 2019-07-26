Share:

PESHAWAR : Muhammad Shafiq Sher Afridi, an independent MPA from Tribal District Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Thursday has announced to join the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The announcement came during a meeting in Islamabad with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Jehangir Tareen.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa extended his invitation to the remaining independent MPAs from the tribal districts, stating that doors of the ruling party will always be opened for those who wish to play an effective role in the development of tribal districts, said Khan.

The Chief Minister welcomed the decision of Shafiq Afridi, stating that development of the newly merged tribal districts is the utmost priority of the incumbent government. He said joining of the independent candidates will allow them not only to be a part of the 10-year developmental programme of the provincial government, but will also allow them to personally monitor and implement the plan.

“Although there are many challenges ahead of us, yet our objectives are clear and we are confident that we will achieve rapid development of the tribal districts.” said Khan.

The Chief Minister further explained that the provincial government is working to provide livelihood opportunities, ensuring effective healthcare services, educational facilities, construction of roads, provision of clean drinking water, and ultimately putting an end to 70-year of deprivations of the tribal districts.