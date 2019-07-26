Share:

ISLAMABAD : Michelle Marco, an American female climber who fell off from Biafo Hispar Glacier near Nagar Valley, has been airlifted and evacuated to Skardu for medical treatment and trauma management, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Thursday. Michelle, who sustained multiple injuries after falling off near Uzum Brakk at the height of 15,000 feet, was also accompanied by a fellow US climber, Patrick Light, Secretary ACP Karrar Haidri said in a statement. Both climbers were successfully evacuated. He said that helicopters were used for the swift and timely evacuation, saving precious life of the American climber.

