ISLAMABAD - Dr Hamam Hamoudi, head of Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, on Thursday said that Iraq termed Kashmir issue a human tragedy and would extend diplomatic support to Pakistan at all regional and international forums till its amicable solution.

He made these remarks in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser. He was accompanied by Sami Araji, chairman Investment Commission of Iraq and 5-member Parliamentary delegation comprising members of Iraqi Parliament in the Parliament House. Sami Araji interacted with Pakistani businessmen and explored avenues of possible cooperation. Hamoudi also agreed for further intensifying people-to-people and economic contacts. He said that Iraq and Pakistan had eternal bonds of religion and brotherhood. “The vast trade potential exists between both the countries which needs to be enhanced,” he said.

He said that Iraq was going through reconstruction and rehabilitation phase and required Pakistani companies to invest in infrastructure development. He requested for grant of educational scholarships to Iraqi students in Pakistani universities. He expressed desire for acquiring services of Pakistani doctors and engineers.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, referring to the issue of Kashmir, said that it was flashpoint and a detriment to the regional peace and Pakistan advocated resolution of the issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspiration of people of Kashmir. The Speaker said that Kashmir was a longstanding unresolved issue which had become a human catastrophe with passage of time. He said that concerted diplomatic efforts by international community were required to address resolution of this issue. He stressed for resolution of issues of Kashmir and Palestine according to UN resolutions and aspiration of Kashmiri and Palestinian people.

He said that peace was imperative for regional progress and prosperity, adding that all conflicts could be resolved through diplomatic engagement.

The Speaker, referring to Pakistan’s relations with Iraq, said that these relations had always witnessed positive progression. He said that both the countries were intertwined in history, religion and culture. He said that relations between Pakistan and Iraq needed to be diversified and translated into economic cooperation for mutual good.

The Speaker said that Pak-Iraq Parliamentary friendship group in National Assembly had been activated and members of the group were enthusiastic to interact with their Iraqi counterparts. The Speaker suggested that regular exchange of delegations might be made a regular feature so that the members of the Parliament from either side could share their views and experiences with each other.

He also suggested for formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to discuss and suggest ways and means for further enhancing economic cooperation.