GN LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Lawrence is to star in Paolo Sorrentino’s new film ‘Mob Girl’.

The 28-year-old actress has reportedly joined the ‘Young Pope’ director’s latest film based on the real-life story of Arlyne Brickman, who married into the Mafia, and the project is based on the novel ‘Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life In The Underworld’ by Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author Teresa Carpenter.

Angelina Burnett is adapting Carpenter’s novel and both Sorrentino and the ‘Hunger Games’ star will serve as producers on the project.

According to the book’s official synopsis, it follows Brickman ‘’growing up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City’’ associating with mobsters.

It continues: ‘’Drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle, she was soon dating ‘wise guys’ and running errands for them; but after years as a mob girlfriend, Arlyne began to get in on the action herself -- eventually becoming a police informant and major witness in the government’s case against the Colombo crime family.’’

The movie is being brought to the big screen by Makeready.

In a statement, Makeready founder and CEO Brad Weston said: ‘’Seeing this story from a woman’s point of view is a fresh and exciting approach to telling a classic mob story

‘’We could not imagine a more perfect team of stellar filmmakers, with Jennifer starring in a tour de force role and Paolo at the helm, to bring Arlyne’s strength and unique perspective to life on screen.’’

The ‘Red Sparrow’ actress will next be seen in an as-yet-untitled debut feature-length from Lila Neugebauer with a script penned by first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders.