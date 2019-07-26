Share:

Lahore - A new state-of-the-art emergency ultrasound room at Jinnah Hospital will become functional today (Friday). Ex-principal and one of the most loved teachers of Allama Iqbal Medical College, Prof Dr Mehmood Shaukat, will inaugurated the facility in a simple but impressive ceremony.

Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar Ahmad made the project a success by the help of a group of generous friends.

This will facilitate patients in case of emergency to save precious lives. All arrangements to make the facility functional have been completed with installation of the latest machinery and electric appliances, including air-conditions and bracket fans.

Dr Iftikhar keenly oversaw the final preparations on Thursday to ensure the smooth functioning of this new facility. Established in 1996, Jinnah Hospital has been providing treatment to more than a million patients every year.

Dr Iftikhar is playing a key role in a vigorous campaign to raise funds to meet financial needs of one of the leading teaching hospitals of the province. In a statement, he reiterated his resolve to give his best as a doctor and an administrator to mitigate sufferings of patients.