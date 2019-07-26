Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate (QIE) organized a job fair to provide employment and internship opportunities to TVET graduates. The event was enthusiastically responded by graduates who wanted to discuss employment and internship opportunities with well-known international and local organizations. Up to 32 well-known organizations, including IT companies, manufacturers and industry set up stalls at job fairs and provided job opportunities to graduates. These companies conducted on-site interviews and short-listed candidates for different positions and provided them with employment opportunities. These job fairs quickly track the position of TVET graduates in well-known organizations. TVET Sector Support Programme, funded by the European Union and governments of Germany and Norway, provided financial support for Job fair .