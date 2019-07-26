Share:

Lahore - The water commission formed by the Lahore High Court organised its weekly session to check and evaluate the reports received from various related departments for the conservation of water.

The meeting was held at the office of the Water and Sanitation Agency (wasa) in presence of Managing Direcotor MD Syed Zahid Aziz and the representatives of other departments.

Justice Lahore High Court Shahid Karim had formed the judicial commission under the supervision of Justic (r) Ali Akbar Qureshi in 2019 to take necessary measures for the purpose. The judicial commission in collaboration with 14 other institutes has taken important steps for the conservation of water.

The main objectives of this commission are to manage water reservoirs, conservation of water, to make revenue out of non- revenue water, treatment of water and to stop water theft.

These 14 institutes include: WASA; AUQAF; Cooperative Housing; Lahore Cantonment Board; Dolphin Force; LDA; Industries; District Management; Lahore Walton Cantonment Board; LWMC; Irrigation; Environment; PHA; and DHA.

The meeting was told that WASA has begun inspection of the service stations and disconnected water supply to those without a water recycling system.

Earlier, these service stations had been issued notices and given two months period for installations of the recycling plants to save water.

Those service stations which failed to install recycling plants had been sealed whereas those which ensured to install within two weeks were considered under observation. The meeting was told that almost 50pc service stations have installed recycling plants and rests are in process.

The meeting was further told that the current steps have help save 260,000 gallon water per day.

For irrigation of parks, 17 irrigation channels have been restored including Aitcheson College, FC College, Jinnah Garden, Governor House, Mayo Garden, New Campus, Model Town Park and other irrigation channels. It has helped has saved 113,000,000 gallons of water per day, the participants were informed.

Moreover, Wasa has installed an underground tank in a park adjacent to Nimra mosque Johar town for the irrigation of plants. It has helped save 1500 gallon water per day for irrigation purposes.

Parks and horticulture department has followed the same model and has constructed underground tanks along 52 mosques. It has further helped, save 60,000 gallon water per day for plants

Like other departments, Dolphin force is monitoring water users outside houses. They take pictures and impose fine of Rs1,000 to the domestic consumers on wastage of water.