LAHORE - Vice President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal had a fruitful meeting with the High Commissioner of Pakistan in United Kingdom Nafees Ahmed Zikria.

A number of issues including mutual trade, investment, Brexit scenario and GSP status to Pakistan came under discussion. Commercial Counselor of Pakistan Muhammad Shoaib Zafar was also present on the occasion. Pakistani High Commissioner Nafees Ahmed Zikria called for greater efforts to promote trade and investment between Pakistan and United Kingdom. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry had an important role to play in this regard.

The high commissioner also underscored the importance of enhancing the trade ties and expressed optimism that the chamber will leave no stone unturned to help the High Commission in its endeavours to promote investments and trade activities.

He also called upon the chamber members to seize the opportunity of investing in Pakistan, which has offered a number of fields for trade and investment.