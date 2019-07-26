Share:

LAHORE (PR) Excellence Delivered (ExD), the only Platinum Partner of SAP in Pakistan, has successfully implemented SAP S/4HANA at Lucky Knits (Pvt) Ltd. ExD’s footprint and expertise in the textile sector makes it a preferred choice for organisations that want to design and streamline business processes - for better control, efficiency and effectiveness. The Fashion Vertical Business (FVB) has been implemented in just eight months. Lucky Knits is the first textile organisation in Pakistan to have realised the benefits of a multi-module system. These modules will help Lucky Knits generate real time reporting, track order status, generate financial reports, manage stock levels and track the organisation’s payroll.