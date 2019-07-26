Share:

Lahore - The fifth death anniversary of Nawa-i-Waqt Group’s Editor-in-Chief Majid Nizami will be observed today (Friday).

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust will hold special prayers at the grave of late Nizami at 9:00 am and will hold a special sitting at 11:00 am. Former President Rafique Tarar will preside over the sitting.

People belonging to different walks of life and old companions of Majid Nizami will pay tribute to Majid Nizami for his unmatched services to journalism and Pakistan.

His outspoken journalism brought him into direct conflict and victimisation by almost all the subsequent regimes in Pakistan. In spite of immense pressures, Majid strove to maintain an independent stance as far as his newspaper was concerned. From time to time he was offered key positions in the government by political leaders but he always declined, focusing instead on media.

He received various awards, including Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Pakistan, Living Legend of Journalism in 2010 and Lifetime Achievement Award by the All Pakistan Newspapers Society in 2011.

On his fifth death anniversary, prominent personalities, while paying rich tributes to the symbol of journalism Majid Nizami , said that he was an epoch-making personality.

They said there was no replacement for Majid Nizami in Pakistan. His contributions for protection of Pakistan ideology were matchless and would be written in golden words.

RAFIQ TARAR

Former president and Nazria Pakistan Trust Chairman Rafique Tarar said Majid Nizami always protected Pakistan Movement and later ideological boundaries of the country like a commander-in-chief. He said Majid Nizami always played a positive role during movements like Tehreek Khatm-e-Nabuwat, Tehreek Nizam-e-Mustafa and Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat.

SHUJAAT HUSSAIN

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said Nizami always played his role in promoting positive aspects of everything. He always defended ideological boundaries of the country. He highlighted Pakistanism. His love for Pakistan was an open secret.

PERVAIZ ELAHI

Former chief minister and Punjab Assembly speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Majid Nizami , through Nawa-i-Waqt, always presented positive impression and revived true sentiments of Pakistan Movement. He remained loyal to Pakistan and proved himself a patriotic citizen.

CHAUDHRY SARWAR

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said Majid Nizami was an ideal personality from whom he learnt a lot. He remained prominent as a loyal and true Pakistani throughout his life. He used Nawa-i-Waqt for protecting solidarity of Pakistan and unity of the nation. He highlighted everything through his newspaper which Pakistani nation needed most. He was of the view that Majid Nizami will always be remembered being a true Pakistani and true Muslim. No one would be able to fill that vacuum. He said even today when one studies Nawa-i-Waqt, he recalls to his mind all memories of Majid Nizami and the movement associated with him. He said by making Nawa-i-Waqt an ideological newspaper he made everyone grateful to him.

SIRAJUL HAQ

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq said Majid Nizami served a lot the Ideology of Pakistan. He always spoke for Pakistan, spoke for Kashmir. He said Nizami’s personality was a beacon house for others.

The role of Mr Nizami is like a beacon. He not only protected, through writings in Nawa-e-Waqt Media Group, the ideological boundaries of the country but also highlighted and kept alive the Kashmir issue on every occasion. His journalistic role for the glory of Islam will be remembered forever.

GHAUS ALI SHAH

Former Governor Ghaus Ali Shah said that Majid Nizami was the name of a great personality who always talked about the Muslim League of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He always struggled for the restoration of the real Muslim League of Quaid-i-Azam, he said.

SENATOR REHMAN MALIK

Former interior minister and Senator A Rehman Malik has said that late Majid Nizami was protector of the Ideology of Pakistan and torchbearer of the freedom of journalism.

In a message, Chairman Senate Standing Committee Rehman Malik paid rich tributes to Dr Majid Nizami on his death anniversary. He said Dr Majid Nizami was a great national asset, great protector of the Ideology of Pakistan and torchbearer of the freedom of journalism.

He said throughout his life, late Majid Nizami promoted high spirit for safeguarding the ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan and always raised his voice against Indian forces’ atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Mr. Nizami will always be remembered for his unmatched contributions to the Pakistan Movement. Malik said late Nizami always worked on the ideology of Pakistan to transfer the real aims of Pakistan making to the new generations.

Senator Malik said, “Majid Nizami was an institution in himself and was a man of principles”.

He said his commitment towards ideology of Pakistan especially his stance on Kashmir issue could not be questioned. “His services for Pakistan shall be remembered forever and may Allah rest his soul in peace,” he concluded.

ALI SHAH GEELANI

Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani said that there were numerous blessings of Mr Nizami on the Kashmiri people. He said that Mr Nizami kept the Kashmir issue alive through permanent writings in the Nawa-e-Waqt. The Kashmiri leader said that he forced the world including India to admit that Kashmir is a disputed territory, and that India could not suppress the voice of independence through its hundreds of thousands of troops in the occupied valley. He said that Mr Nizami’s role in highlighting and strengthening the Kashmir struggle was discernable and could not be forgotten.

IJAZ AWAN AND ANWAR MAHMOOD

Paying rich tributes to the journalistic services of Majid Nizami , Major General Ijaz Awan and Air Vice Marshal Anwar Mahmood of Defence Forces Veterans’ Association have said that the late Nizami always exposed the ugly face of India and its atrocities in Occupied Kashmir through Nawai Waqt. They said Majid Nizami was a true Pakistani, who always talked about uniting Pakistan.