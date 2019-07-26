Share:

Provincial Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on Friday criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and said that Maryam's tweets have ruined her father’s politics and business.

Reacting to the recent tweet of Maryam Nawaz, he said that she didn’t even tried to read the report and tweeted but the report was prepared during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure.

The minister said that those who used to hold larger public gatherings in the past could not manage to gather people last night on July 25.

Chohan went on to say that the opposition parties could only manage to hold smaller rallies, adding that PM Imran Khan held a bigger public gathering in Washington.