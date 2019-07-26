Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Mirpur police busted a five-member inter-provincial band of dacoits and recovered the stolen cash and valuables along with illegal arms from them. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raja Irfan Salim told this correspondent on Thursday that the police also rounded up as many as 106 accused wanted in 73 cases of heinous crime. The district police chief continued that after he took the charge of the office about a week ago, the police intensified the campaign against criminals and succeeded in arresting the dacoits belonging to different inter-provincial and local gangs involved in various dacoity, burglary, theft and illicit arms and drug-trafficking cases.

He added that the aforesaid five suspects were identified as Nazir allias Mehdi, Owais, Ameer Mukhtar, Shams Iqbal, and Imran. Further investigation against them was underway.