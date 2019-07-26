Share:

ISLAMABAD - A special parliamentary committee to resolve the issues being faced by Balochistan is likely to be formed by the next week.

The Terms of References (ToRs) for special parliamentary body will be formulated in a meeting of members of parliamentary parties with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, background discussions with lawmakers revealed.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, as per his assurance, will try to form the special parliamentary committee during the upcoming session of the National Assembly scheduled by the start of next week.

The speaker, according to the criteria, will ask the parliamentary parties to share names of their representatives to participate in the parliamentary body.

The Speaker National Assembly, other day (Tuesday), assured BNP(Mengal) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to constitute a parliamentary committee to resolve the issues of Balochistan.

Mengal had discussed with the speaker six-point demands to the incumbent government related to the development Balochistan provinces. He, in a meeting, had proposed for constituting a Special Parliamentary Committee to resolve the issues in Balochistan. Sources said that BNP (Mengal) chief had expressed annoyance for not forming a committee to watch the progress of work and implementation on six-point demands related to the deprivation of Balochistan after passing eight months.